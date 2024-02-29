In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
Carens: 1353 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Carens Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Carens
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|16.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1353 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4