In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Compass Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Compass Brand Hyundai Jeep Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 17.19 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4