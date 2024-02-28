In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Verna [2020-2023] Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 9.11 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 17.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4