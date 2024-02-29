In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs i20 N Line [2021-2023] Comparison
