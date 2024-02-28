Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] I20 [2020-2023]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 7.46 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl19.6 to 20.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43
Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
2120.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel1.0 l Turbo GDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050749 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,57411,66,893
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,10010,15,600
RTO
1,59,8431,11,993
Insurance
50,13138,800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23225,081
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

