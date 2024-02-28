In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16.0 to 27.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Grand i10 nios Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 16.0 to 27.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4