In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Elantra Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Elantra Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 17.83 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Cylinders 4 4