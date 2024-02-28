In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai Elantra, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Hyundai Elantra Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 SX MT.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
Elantra: 1999 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta [2020-2024] vs Elantra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Elantra
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4