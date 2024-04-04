HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs Creta N Line Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Creta n line
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 16.82 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl18 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel1.5l MPi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,57419,42,966
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,10016,82,300
RTO
1,59,8431,84,230
Insurance
50,13175,936
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23241,761
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

