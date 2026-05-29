In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aura
|Virtus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 6 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 to 22 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3