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Hyundai Aura vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Taigun
BrandHyundaiVolkswagen
Price₹ 6 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 22 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleRear twist beam
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14205/60 R16
Length
3995 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2651 mm
Height
1520 mm1612 mm
Width
1680 mm4221 mm
Bootspace
402 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres50 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualAir Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Dual Tone Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,23,44312,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,99010,99,900
RTO
8,8601,20,620
Insurance
14,09339,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,40027,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot
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Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-...
Applicable on aurae-12-petrol & 10 more variants
Expired
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