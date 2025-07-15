In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Aura and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aura
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 6 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|17 to 22 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-