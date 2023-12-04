In 2023 when choosing among the Hyundai Aura and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Hyundai Aura and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs 6.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less