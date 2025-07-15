In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Rumion Comparison