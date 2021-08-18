Saved Articles

Hyundai Aura vs Tata Safari [2021-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Safari [2021-2023]
Tata Safari [2021-2023]
XE
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol2.0 L Kryotec
Driving Range
777 Km807
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21 kmpl16.14
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,20,36617,67,524
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,60014,99,400
RTO
53,0721,94,375
Insurance
37,19473,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,48337,990

