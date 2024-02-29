In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Aura and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Hyundai Aura and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Aura vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Punch ev Brand Hyundai Tata Price ₹ 6.44 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 17 to 22 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -