Hyundai Aura vs Tata Nexon EV

Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol-
Driving Range
777 Km325 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
21 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,20,36615,46,244
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,60014,74,000
RTO
53,07212,000
Insurance
37,19459,744
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,48333,234

