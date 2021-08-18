HT Auto
Aura vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Hyundai Aura vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Driving Range
777 Km765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
21 kmpl17.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,20,3668,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,6007,28,900
RTO
53,07257,973
Insurance
37,19431,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,48317,606

