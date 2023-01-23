HT Auto
Aura vs Altroz CNG

Hyundai Aura vs Tata Altroz CNG

Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Altroz CNG
Tata Altroz CNG
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.2 L CNG
Driving Range
777 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,20,3668,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,6007,55,400
RTO
53,07254,324
Insurance
37,19441,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,48318,313
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
Delhi
On Hyundai Aura :- Benefits up to Rs. 33,000 T&C's...
Applicable on aurasx12petrol & 5 more variants
Expired
Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Hyundai Aura
null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Swift
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Aura vs Swift
Hindustan Times
Honda Amaze
1199.0 to 1498.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Aura
null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Amaze vs Aura

