|Engine Type
|1.2 Kappa Petrol
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Driving Range
|777 Km
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|178 nm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|114 bhp
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|-
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹7,20,366
|₹12,21,246
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,29,600
|₹10,69,000
|RTO
|₹53,072
|₹1,13,230
|Insurance
|₹37,194
|₹38,516
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,483
|₹26,249