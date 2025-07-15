In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Triber Comparison