In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Astor Comparison