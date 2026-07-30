In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aura
|Xl6 [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 6 Lakhs
|₹ 9.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 to 22 kmpl
|17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4