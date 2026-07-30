In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aura
|Xl6
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 6 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 to 22 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4