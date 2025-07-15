In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aura
|S-presso
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 6 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 to 22 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3