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Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Jimny
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 6 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 22 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Aura Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 KappaK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14195 / 80 R15
Length
3995 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2590 mm
Height
1520 mm1720 mm
Width
1680 mm1645 mm
Bootspace
402 litres208 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
NoYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No40:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Dual Tone Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoInclined
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,23,44313,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,99012,31,500
RTO
8,8601,27,980
Insurance
14,09338,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,40030,049
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished
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Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-...
Applicable on aurae-12-petrol & 10 more variants
Expired
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