HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAura vs Fronx

Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Filters
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Driving Range
777 Km806 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm113 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,20,3668,49,751
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,6007,46,500
RTO
53,07261,255
Insurance
37,19441,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,48318,264
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
On Hyundai Aura :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 ...
Applicable on auras12cngpetrol variant
Expired
View Offer
On Hyundai Aura :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 10,000 ...
Applicable on aurae12petrol & 4 more variants
Expired
View Offer

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
null | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.99 - 13.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
998.0 to 1197.0 | Petrol | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Brezza vs Fronx

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV
7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
10 - 15 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Kia Seltos Facelift
Kia Seltos Facelift
11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage
Kia Sportage
25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details