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Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Eeco
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 6 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 22 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai Aura Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 KappaK12N
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl19.71 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14155 / 65 R13
Length
3995 mm3675 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2350 mm
Height
1520 mm1825 mm
Width
1680 mm1475 mm
Bootspace
402 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres32 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedUnpainted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBoth Sides
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Dual Tone GreyBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,23,4435,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,9905,20,900
RTO
8,86029,836
Insurance
14,09333,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,40012,561
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Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-...
Applicable on aurae-12-petrol & 10 more variants
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