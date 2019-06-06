HT Auto
Hyundai Aura vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹5.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Sigma
₹5.58 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
777777.37
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
2121.01
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,66,8296,66,192
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,9005,99,000
RTO
34,86233,580
Insurance
31,56732,178
Accessories Charges
0934
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,33214,319
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Review in pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Latest Offers
Delhi
Trending cars

