|Engine Type
|1.2 Kappa Petrol
|mHawk155
|Driving Range
|777 Km
|1057
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21 kmpl
|15.1
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹7,20,366
|₹16,92,101
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,29,600
|₹14,22,850
|RTO
|₹53,072
|₹1,82,686
|Insurance
|₹37,194
|₹66,658
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,483
|₹35,954