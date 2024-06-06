In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs D-Max Comparison