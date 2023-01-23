HT Auto
Hyundai Aura vs Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]

Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Verna [2020-2023]
Hyundai Verna [2020-2023]
E 1.5 VTVT
₹9.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.5 l MPi
Driving Range
777 Km796.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21 kmpl17.7
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,20,36610,46,314
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,6009,28,600
RTO
53,07275,868
Insurance
37,19441,246
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,48322,489
