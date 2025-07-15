In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aura
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 6 Lakhs
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 to 22 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3