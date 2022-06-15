|Engine Type
|1.2 Kappa Petrol
|1.2 Kappa
|Driving Range
|777 Km
|789 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21 kmpl
|17.52 kmpl
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|-
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹7,20,366
|₹8,49,525
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,29,600
|₹7,53,100
|RTO
|₹53,072
|₹54,186
|Insurance
|₹37,194
|₹41,739
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹15,483
|₹18,259