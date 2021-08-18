HT Auto
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.0 l Turbo GDi
Driving Range
777 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,20,36611,26,000
Ex-Showroom Price
6,29,6009,99,490
RTO
53,07281,964
Insurance
37,19444,046
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,48324,202

