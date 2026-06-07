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Hyundai Aura vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Grand i10 nios
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 6 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 22 kmpl16 to 27 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Era 1.2 Kappa
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Aura Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Door Handle
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Center Tunnel With Attached Smartphone
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa1.2 Kappa
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl18 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14165 / 70 R14
Length
3995 mm3815 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2450 mm
Height
1520 mm1520 mm
Width
1680 mm1680 mm
Bootspace
402 litres260 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
21
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
No-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
2 Star (Global NCAP)2 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Dual Tone GreyBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,23,4436,05,796
Ex-Showroom Price
5,99,9905,55,000
RTO
8,86022,200
Insurance
14,09328,096
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,40013,020
Expert Rating
-
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Aura:- Benefits upto ₹ 30000/-...
Applicable on aurae-12-petrol & 10 more variants
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