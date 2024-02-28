Saved Articles

Hyundai Aura vs Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Aura vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aura Creta [2020-2024]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 6.44 Lakhs₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Mileage17 to 22 kmpl14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
Driving Range
777 Km1050
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm @ 4000 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl21
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,37,48914,06,574
Ex-Showroom Price
6,43,70011,96,100
RTO
59,4291,59,843
Insurance
33,86050,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,85130,232
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

Aura Comparison with other cars

Hyundai Auranull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.44 - 9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Dzirenull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Aura vs Dzire
Hyundai Auranull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.44 - 9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Honda Amazenull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic7.16 - 9.92 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Aura vs Amaze

    Latest News

    Chinese EV giant BYD and Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor have confirmed launch of their models Seal and Creta N Line in March. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to drive in the Swift facelift hatchback while Tata may launch the Dark Edition version of the Nexon SUV.
    Maruti Swift facelift to Hyundai Creta N Line: Cars expected to launch in March
    28 Feb 2024
    Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.
    2024 Hyundai Creta N Line bookings officially open ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line will have a more aggressive design than the standard Creta.
    Hyundai Creta N Line booking begins unofficially ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta 2024 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The compact SUV segment-leader will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
    16 Jan 2024
    The new generation Creta comes with advanced safety technology, which also includes ADAS features.
    Hyundai Creta SUV scores perfect five at ASEAN NCAP crash test
    7 Dec 2022
    Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
    Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
    17 Jan 2024
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     