In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Aura and Hyundai Creta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Aura vs Creta Comparison