Hyundai Alcazar vs Toyota Rumion

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹16.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
725923 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.520.51 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,85,20211,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
16,30,30010,29,000
RTO
1,72,8301,14,900
Insurance
81,47251,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,52025,713

Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Alcazar1493.0 cc to 1999.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta vs Alcazar

    Latest News

    Hyundai Exter goes against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Creta and Venue help increase Hyundai's sales figures. Here are key numbers
    1 Dec 2023
    Hyundai is expected to launch at least four new cars in India in 2024, including the facelift version of the Tucson SUV.
    Hyundai Motor expected to launch these new cars in India in 2024
    22 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Motor is planning to join Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra next year in increasing prices of its models across the lineup.
    Creta, Venue, Exter, Verna and other Hyundai cars set for price hike soon, says COO
    4 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Alcazar first drive review: Alcazar is Hyundai's first three-row SUV in the Indian car market and has been specifically designed and engineered to meet expectations of customers here.
    Hyundai Alcazar first drive review: Best of Creta in a three-row form factor
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Alcazar has a wide presence from the front but a closer look reveals some elements which are similar to the Creta.
    Alcazar SUV to target even Creta owners who want to upgrade: Hyundai
    13 Apr 2021
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Hyundai Alcazar SUV is the Korean carmaker's first foray into the three-row SUV segment in India.
    Hyundai Alcazar SUV: First impressions
    9 Apr 2021
    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
    Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
    19 May 2021
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     