HomeCompare CarsAlcazar vs Innova Crysta

Hyundai Alcazar vs Toyota Innova Crysta

Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹16.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engine2TR-FE
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
725-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlsVents on Roof
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,85,20220,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
16,30,30017,18,000
RTO
1,72,8301,87,800
Insurance
81,47297,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,52043,073
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

