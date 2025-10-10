In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alcazar
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4