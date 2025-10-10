In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alcazar
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)