hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsAlcazar vs Nexon EV Max

Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Nexon EV Max

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar Nexon ev max
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 17.74 Lakhs
Range-453 km/charge
Mileage17.5 to 20.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-40.5 kwh
Engine Capacity1482 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-15 Hrs

Filters
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max
XZ Plus 3.3 KW
₹17.74 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Hyundai Alcazar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbo Gdi PetrolPermanent magnet synchronous AC motor
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 60 R16
Length
4560 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2498 mm
Height
1710 mm1616 mm
Width
1800 mm1811 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
Front and RearOptional
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front, Second & ThirdFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6+
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,30,59018,72,123
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00017,74,000
RTO
1,61,90020,000
Insurance
69,19077,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,19740,239

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Motor India is offering additional benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 on models like the Venue, Exter and the Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Diwali discounts: Festive offers of up to 60, 000 on Venue, Exter, Alcazar and more
10 Oct 2025
Hyundai Alcazar has received a host of updates in the latest lineup revision.
Hyundai Alcazar gets more updates: Here's what's new?
16 Jun 2025
Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon EV Max electric SUV in Nepal at a price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option.
Tata Nexon EV Max launched in Nepal. Here's how much it costs in neighbourhood
10 May 2023
Tata Motors has teased the Nexon EV Dark Edition electric SUV ahead of its debut on Monday, April 17.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition to launch today. What to expect
17 Apr 2023
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition offers a driving range of 453 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 141 bhp and 250 Nm.
Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition launched at 19.04 lakh, offers 453 km range
17 Apr 2023
Launched for the festive season, these models emphasize black styling and premium features. The Knight Edition series has sold over 77,000 units since its introduction in 2022.
Hyundai expands Knight Edition range with Creta Electric, i20 and Alcazar
4 Sept 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Tata Nexon EV Max offers 437 km of range on a single charge, which is an increase of more than 100 kms over the standard Nexon EVs.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
17 May 2022
Tata Nexon EV Max has a top speed of 140 kmph, gets multi-mode regen, offers 250 Nm of torque and a slew of cabin features.
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Look
13 May 2022
The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
Hyundai Alcazar facelift review: Can Creta-like updates help it rejuvenate?
18 Sept 2024
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
22 Jun 2023
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers