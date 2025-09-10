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HomeCompare CarsAlcazar vs Nexon EV [2020-2023]

Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar Nexon ev [2020-2023]
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Range-312.0
Mileage17.5 to 20.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1482 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-8.5 Hrs

Filters
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Alcazar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Seats Aerial View
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbo Gdi PetrolPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 60 R16
Length
4560 mm3993
Wheelbase
2760 mm2498
Height
1710 mm1606
Width
1800 mm1811
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
Front and Rear-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front, Second & ThirdFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,30,59014,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00013,99,000
RTO
1,61,9006,230
Insurance
69,19060,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,19731,505
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Futuristic stylingLarger infotaiment system with a faster and friendlier UIHigher top speed, better range and overall performance

Cons

Infotainment system has glitchesBuild quality still not up to the markMarginally more expensive than before

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Launched for the festive season, these models emphasize black styling and premium features. The Knight Edition series has sold over 77,000 units since its introduction in 2022.
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The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
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3 Jan 2025
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
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