Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAlcazar vs Harrier [2019-2023]

Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹16.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engine2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
725817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.516.35
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,85,20216,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
16,30,30014,39,900
RTO
1,72,8301,86,937
Insurance
81,47268,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,52036,446

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hyundai Alcazar1493.0 cc to 1999.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta vs Alcazar

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars