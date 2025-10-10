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Hyundai Alcazar vs Skoda Slavia

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Slavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar Slavia
BrandHyundaiSkoda
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 to 20.4 kmpl18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Alcazar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Seat Adjustments Control
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbo Gdi Petrol1.0 TSI
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm178 Nm @ 1750-4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl20.32 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm114 bhp @ 5000-5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleTwist Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Suspension with Lower Triangular Links and Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17195 / 65 R15
Length
4560 mm4541 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2651 mm
Height
1710 mm1507 mm
Width
1800 mm1752 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Front and RearNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front, Second & ThirdFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,30,59011,26,454
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,0009,99,900
RTO
1,61,90081,993
Insurance
69,19044,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,19724,211
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine

Cons

Costly top variantSegment in decline
Latest Offers
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On Skoda Slavia :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 1,90,000...
Applicable on slaviaclassic-10l-tsi-mt & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10 - 18.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic₹10.5 - 19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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