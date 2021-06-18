|Engine Type
|2.0L Petrol MPi engine
|1.5 TSI with ACT
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|725
|724.5 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|191 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.5
|14.49 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|157 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|3
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹18,85,202
|₹28,87,540
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹16,30,300
|₹24,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,72,830
|₹2,65,900
|Insurance
|₹81,472
|₹1,05,992
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹16,648
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹40,520
|₹62,064