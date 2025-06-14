In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Alcazar and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs ZS EV Comparison