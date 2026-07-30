In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alcazar
|Xl6
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4