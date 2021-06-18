Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|2.0L Petrol MPi engine
|K15B
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|725
|678 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|191 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.5
|16.94 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|157 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS6 Phase 2
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹18,85,202
|₹14,74,809
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹16,30,300
|₹12,74,000
|RTO
|₹1,72,830
|₹1,39,400
|Insurance
|₹81,472
|₹60,909
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹40,520
|₹31,699