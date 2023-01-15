HT Auto
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹16.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
7251208 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
14.523.24 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,85,20228,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
16,30,30024,79,000
RTO
1,72,8302,63,900
Insurance
81,4721,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,52061,697
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

