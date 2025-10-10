In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Alcazar and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alcazar
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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